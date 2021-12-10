Holland's Spider-Man would beat Wolverine

Fans are always trying to figure out which is the strongest fictional character. This is a debate that has been around for decades, and it seems like it will never die. However, this conversation reaches a new level when the actors in charge of some role are part of the discussion. This is what happened recently when Tom Hollando, in charge of the Spider-man of the MCU, noted that his version of the arachnid could beat Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in a fight.

In a recent interview with Geek Culture Explained, Holland was asked who would win in a showdown between the MCU’s Spider-Man, and the Wolverine we last saw in Logan. With great confidence, The British actor assured that his version of the arachnid could win without much trouble. This was what he commented:

“Are we talking about Logan’s Wolverine or the Wolverine from X-Men Origins: Wolverine? Because he would defeat that old man. With the one in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, I’d give myself a beating. I think Wolverine beats Spider-Man every time because there isn’t much Spider-Man can do. Also, Spider-Man doesn’t kill people and Wolverine does, so that’s a huge advantage. “

However, Holland acknowledges that if some confrontation between Spider-Man and a young version of Wolverine were to come true, the X-Men member would be the winner of the showdown. This is a question that fans constantly ask themselves. Because both characters are usually seen as friends, a fight between them is something that rarely happens.

Via: Geek Culture Explained