Here is the new trailer for River City Girls 2!

River City Girls 2 is one of the most anticipated games of 2022. Thus, during today’s Indie World Showcase A new trailer for the sequel was unveiled by WayForward and Arc System Works. Along with all the news, it was confirmed that this title will be available at some point in the summer season of 2022.

River City Girls 2 is a direct sequel to the 2019 title. This time we will have six playable characters, new locations, enemies and movements. A dream come true for fans of the Kunio-kun series and the beat’em ups.

Via: Indie World Showcase