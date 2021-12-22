Here is the first official trailer of Doctor Strange 2

As you probably already know, one of the post-credits scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home, This is not a post-credits scene, but a trailer for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. After several days of waiting, and a leak, Marvel has finally shared this sneak peek for the general public.

On this occasion, and as its name implies, the sequel to Doctor Strange it will be focused on the exploration of the multiverse. Thus, in the preview we can see Wanda, already with her Scarlet Witch costume, as well as América Chávez and Shuma-Gorath. However, the biggest appearance comes at the end.

That’s right, Doctor Strange Supreme, who we saw in What If …? will appear as the possible main villain of Multiverse of madness, although the participation of some other antagonist is not ruled out. Recall that this sequel is currently re-recording scenes. Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, reports assure that this is due to the inclusion of several characters, such as a Spider-Man, and some X-Men.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness It will hit theaters on May 6, 2022. On related topics, these are Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s official MCU designs. Likewise, fans are demanding Garfield’s return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Editor’s Note:

After what was Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will bring us back to the MCU standards. Let’s just hope that this film finally introduces us to Kang as the villain in turn for all the heroes of this universe.

Via: Marvel