Spider-Man: No Way Home it’s only two weeks away. Considering all the excitement that this film and its rumors has generated, it is likely that more than one person who does not know much about this character and his history in the cinema, will go to the theaters to enjoy what is possibly Tom’s last film Holland as the arachnid from the MCU. Thus, Here we tell you everything you need to know about the five main villains that this multidimensional feature film offers us.

The green Goblin

Possibly this is Spider-Man’s most iconic villain. The first appearance of this character was in The Amazing Spider-Man # 14 of 1964. Norman Osborn’s alter ego had several interesting appearances in the 90s outside of comics, being his participation in the animated series of Spider-man where many of us met the Green Goblin. In 2002, William Dafoe was commissioned to play this role in the movie Spider-man Directed by Sam Raimi. While its outcome made it clear that the Green Goblin would not return in future sequels, No way home will bring this antagonist back, with everything and Dafoe in charge of the role once again. Along with this, rumors indicate that this will be the main villain of the new movie.

Doctor Octopus

Along with the Green Goblin, Dr. Otto Gunther Octavius, better known as Doctor Octopus, is one of the most iconic villains in the Marvel universe. His first appearance was in The Amazing Spider-Man # 3 in 1963, and has since taken the lead role in multiple comics, and was the antagonist of Spider-man 2 2004, also directed by Sam Raimi. In this adaptation, Alfred Molina was in charge of this role and won the hearts of millions with his great performance and redemption, something that we will surely see one more time in the future. On No way home, this will be one of the first multidimensional dangers that Peter Parker will have to face. It is important to mention that Molina was one of the actors who confirmed his participation in the new Marvel movie, this prior to the official revelation, causing thousands of rumors to take off immediately.

Sandman

To cap off the first villain trilogy, we have Sandman. One volume after Doctor Octopus, the Sandman debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man # 4 1963. On this occasion, Thomas Haden Church was in charge of bringing this character to life in Spider-man 3 2007. Unlike the other two members of this evil team, Sandman has a pure heart, and on several occasions he has been considered a hero. However, it seems that in No way home his role will not be so great, this despite the fact that Church is back for this role, and once again he will return to his criminal acts, although it is not ruled out that he provides help at the end of the day.

The lizard

Another classic of comics that many surely know from its appearance in the animated series. This villain appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 6 from 1963, and to this day it is an important part of the arachnid universe. His counterpart, Dr. Curtis “Curt” Connors, is usually seen as an ally and teacher to Peter. In the cinematic world, this character did not have his iconic design, leaving aside his lab coat and lizard appearance, but something more attached to reptiles. However, many fans liked the performance that Rhys Ifans gave us for The Amazing Spider-Man of 2012. Like the antagonists of the world of Sam Raimi, The Lizard will return in No way home, with everything and its main actor, as well as a neck that beats itself

Electro

To culminate with this team, we have Electro. The electric villain first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man # 9 from 1964, and has had quite an interesting history with appearances in multiple video games and animated series. In the live action world, the famous Jamie Foxx was in charge of bringing this character to life in a quite controversial interpretation, since his suit and yellow color were replaced with a blue that very few people liked. Fortunately, his return in No way home offers us a more traditional costume. In the same way, Foxx was the one who started all the Spider-Verse rumors, since a publication of his unleashed the internet a couple of years ago.

Those are the five main villains of Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, the appearance of some additional antagonist is not ruled out. Rumors point to the appearance of Tom Hardy’s Venom, as well as some of the enemies that Peter has scattered throughout this universe. We remind you that this film will be released on December 15 in Mexico.