God of war It will arrive on PC on January 14, 2022. In this way, a new trailer for this version of the game was recently revealed, where we can see how well this port runs. With this, The minimum and recommended requirements have also been shared.

Graphically, there are higher resolution shadows, improved reflections of screen space, improved effects of Truth Terrain Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) and Directional Screen Space Occlusion (SSDO), higher detail assets, and more rendering resolutions. high. With this, DLSS is also used to improve fps, which have no limits. It is also possible to play in HDR on G-Sync and G-Sync Ultimate monitors, televisions and gaming displays, and in ultra-wide 21: 9 widescreen.

Similarly, these are the minimum requirements:

-Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

-SO: Windows 10 64-bit

-Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 cores at 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 cores at 3.1 GHz)

-Memory: 8 GB of RAM

-Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB) or AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

-DirectX: version 11

-Storage: 70 GB of available space

-Additional Notes: DirectX 11_1 feature level required

And these are the recommended ones:

-Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

-SO: Windows 10 64-bit

-Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 cores at 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 cores at 3.6 GHz)

-Memory: 8 GB of RAM

-Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD RX 570 (4 GB)

-DirectX: version 11

-Storage: 70 GB of available space

-Additional Notes: DirectX 11_1 feature level required

God of war will arrive on PC on January 14, 2022. In related matters, this port is not run by Santa Monica. In the same way, this is what it would look like God of war like a PS1 game.

Via: NVIDIA