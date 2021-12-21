Here all the Gift Guides of 2021

Over the past few days we have been sharing a series of special gift lists that are perfect for this season. christmas. In the event that you still do not have a gift to open on December 25, here we share all our lists with you.

Consoles:

From the newest PS5 and Xbox Series X, through the different models of the Nintendo Switch, to a PS4 with games already included. This is where your journey begins by this medium.

Premiere games:

2021 was full of quality titles, and in this guide we present you with this year’s titles that you simply cannot miss.

Discount games:

If your collection is still missing some of the best games from previous years, in this list you can find these titles at an unmissable price.

Accessories:

A control, a keyboard, or a mouse. Surely you need one of these accessories, and there is no better gift, either for yourself or for someone else, than to save money on a purchase of this type.

Headsets:

Many of the experiences this year used audio in a way that was not seen in the past, and good headphones are necessary to enjoy 100% experiences like Returnal.

Televisions:

Unless you only have a Switch, a TV is essential to enjoy video games. From the best 4K models to the cheapest options, there is something for everyone on the budget.

Toys:

Because not everything in life is video games, here you can find collectible figures, LEGOs and much more to better decorate your room.

Books:

Learn more about how the video game industry works with some of Jason Scherier’s books, or experience the art of your favorite games in this guide.

Films:

Anime, Marvel and much more. There is always a movie that has to be in your collection, here you will find the perfect option for your Blue Ray or DVD.