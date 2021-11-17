EFE.- The extradition hearing of former Mexican congressman Mauricio Toledo, accused of corruption and illicit enrichment, will be held on November 25 in Chile, the country where the former legislator fled, as reported on Tuesday by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX).

In a message to the media, Ulises Lara, spokesman for the institution, explained that this Tuesday the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) informed the Capital Prosecutor’s Office that on October 28 the Formal request for the extradition of Mauricio Toledo.

“On November 11, the National Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Chile reported that the file of formalization of the extradition request against the former mayor of Coayoacán ”, he indicated.

Toledo is investigated by the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office for illicit enrichment, because according to the agency, since 2016 it was detected that the legislator had several properties that did not go according to salary of the public official and that, furthermore, he had not been able to prove his origin.

Last August, the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, erected as a Jury of Provenance, determined the violation of Toledo.

However, the Prosecutor’s Office reported then that the former deputy had fled to Chile since July, something that Toledo himself confirmed although he said that he traveled to that country for personal reasons.

That same month, the FGJCDMX managed to obtain an arrest warrant against Toledo and, in addition to the authorization of the red card by Interpol, to seek his arrest at the international level.

From Chile, the former deputy of the Labor Party, has accused on several occasions being the victim of a political persecution and he has said that he has collaborated with the Chilean authorities to bring himself to justice.

