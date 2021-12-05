Cholesterol is a lipid compound that we all have in the body, whose levels must be in adequate numbers. Therefore, many are the people who carry a low cholesterol diet and in the weekly menu This time we leave an alternative with low cholesterol content, healthy and with various recipes included.

Low cholesterol weekly menu

In recent years science has pointed out that the cholesterol that we eat has little relationship with the levels that we present in the body. However, the medical indication to reduce the cholesterol that is ingested with food is still received.

In this sense, it is important to remember that cholesterol is a compound present in foods of animal origin only and above all, in those with the highest proportion of fat such as brains, butter, eggs, mayonnaise, sardines, liver, pate, cream, cold cuts and sausages.

If we seek to reduce cholesterol in the body, it is very useful to include foods rich in fiber as well as phytosterols to the usual diet.

Taking this into account, we leave the following healthy weekly menu with low cholesterol content:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday

As always, we recommend adapt the menu to the particularities of each consumer or household that puts it into practice, with the aim of getting the most out of it.

And to get more benefits, we advise accompany this healthy menu with other beneficial lifestyle habits such as the regular practice of physical exercise, adequate rest each night, among others.

In Vitónica | The Seven Best Strategies for Lowering Cholesterol



Image | Vitonic