Since last December 1 the Dr. Pedro Zenteno Santaella occupies the position as the new director of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE). The appointment took many by surprise but now is the time to know your work commitments. Although it has several prioritiesHe said that one of the main ones is to equip all the units in the country.

Just yesterday he said that he plans to focus his attention on the transformation of the organism to promote a preventive model. To achieve this, it must start from the first level of medical consultation, which will improve the health of Mexicans, especially solving many problems to avoid the saturation of clinics and hospitals.

How will health workers be supported?

While now he pointed out what he plans to do for the benefit of health workers. He clearly said that the ISSSTE has a sufficient budget to equip the 1,145 medical units that it has throughout the country. In addition there will be a supply of inputs to its workers so that they can carry out their activities in complete safety.

In that sense, he added that for there to be transparency in the bids, precision shots will be applied, without corruption and with honesty. In this way you will have the money to fulfill your promise.

“When the resource is applied well, it is enough. We already did a first year when I was director of Administration and Finance of the institute and enough equipment was bought. For example, in the Tlalnepantla clinic a state-of-the-art X-ray machine was installed that is providing adequate service ”.

During his visit to the Family Medicine Clinic (CMF) Tlalnepantla, State of Mexico, Zenteno Santaella highlighted that within the four lines of action to consolidate the transformation of the ISSSTE, it is considered to improve the equipment and infrastructure of medical units.

“We need to improve the equipment so that our medical staff have enough tools to better serve the right-wing; that is the primary objective ”.

Sufficient budget at ISSSTE

Financially, he said, the institute is solid, and by the end of 2021 its viability is guaranteed and this includes the timely payment of pensions for all and all pensioners and retirees.

In terms of maintenance, the general director of the ISSSTE established that one of the main tasks is to attend to the properties that are already advanced in age, over 60 years old, and to attend to the needs that allow providing medical service with quality and warmth to the and the 13.5 million beneficiaries.

Regarding the issue of strengthening medical care, the head of the Issste reported that in coordination with the Health Regulations Directorate, headed by Ramiro López Elizalde, a strategy is being implemented to “adjust the workforce and have doctors, nurses, specialist technicians and operational 24 hours a day; that there is no shortage of staff on weekends, which is when the attention to entitlement becomes complicated ”.