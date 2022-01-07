Jan 07, 2022 at 15:06 CET

EFE

The Public Health Commission has agreed this Friday to recommend quarantine for an entire classroom as long as there are at least 5 cases of covid, or are affected at least the 20% of students, in a period equal to or less than 7 days.

As reported by Health at the end of the Commission that has brought together technicians from the Ministry of Health and autonomous communities this Friday, the recommendation also includes that in case there are 4 cases or less than 20 percent, they would be considered sporadic cases and no quarantine would be recommended.

This measure seeks guarantee presence in the classrooms.