The horror series Heading to hell I know has become the new hit of Netflix. The South Korean show, which shows an atypical apocalypse in which the characters receive the exact prediction of the time of their death, is an audience phenomenon. As if that was not enough, it is also critical. For now, the series maintains a staggering 100% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. This is a very rare combination. Especially in the horror genre.

But the series, from the director of Train to Busan, Yeon Sang-ho and written by Choi Gyu-seok, is more than just a combination of genre codes. It is also a deep and strange reflection on death, morals, religion and associated mythology. Everything, under gory gory scenes and several of the most violent scenes of the year. The combination – very similar to that of The Squid Game– He managed to amaze the audience. Released on November 19, it has become one of the most watched programs on the platform around the world.

An instant hit

South Korea this year has shown its enormous ability to produce hits based on the combination of violent stories with a moral touch. Heading to hell keep your gaze on human nature, its darkness and its highest points, than the resounding success of Hwang Dong-hyuk. But it adds a special emphasis to the idea of ​​fear and superstition to face the unknown. The result is a series that in six chapters, manages to disconcert, astonish and terrify.

In fact, the formula has caused a stir around the world. In the same way that it happened with The Squid Game, most of the critics do not know very well how to a similar production. Daily Telegraph has been one of those who has insisted on the quality of the new Netflix phenomenon. “It unleashes as a mix of Clive Barker, The Da Vinci Code and the iconic Japanese horror film The Ring,” the medium described.

But the most surprising thing for much of the critics, is the careful quality of dialogues, sequences and the ambitious reinvention of terror. Heading to hell , looking for something more than terrifying. It’s also a haunting journey through dark places like greed, cruelty, and religious manipulation. For Den of Geek, the most interesting element is that it uses the already complicated and well-known social landscape of South Korea, to ask uncomfortable questions. Especially some very sophisticated for a premise based on pure horror.

Yes The Squid Gamebaffled by its explicit violence and social commentary, Rumbo al infierno does so by its focus on more subtle ideas. And get to a whole new level about the twisted look at human nature and its limits. Meanwhile, Netflix has found its new success and also, a quality series, which perhaps will become one of the best of the year.