At the beginning of October it was released The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel film to The Sopranos. The event, of course, did not go unnoticed by the entertainment world, as it involves one of the best series of all time. Although the feature film had a mixed reception in the critics, HBO Max would be willing to continue Tony Soprano’s youth story, but retaking the episodic format.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, David chase, creator of The Sopranos, revealed that HBO wants to create a new series that will continue immediately after The Many Saints of Newark. Staying in the stage of “formation” of the protagonist, obviously. Now, why does the production company want to follow this narrative when the film was not successful at the box office? According to Chase, on HBO Max the audience numbers were very positive.

If Warner and HBO Max give the project the green light, the events of the series would be a connecting point between The Many Saints of Newark and The Sopranos. However, it is important to mention that the final decision, at the moment, has not been made. “Well the movie didn’t do well in theaters, but it broke the streaming machine, it was huge. So now they want me to do another series of The Sopranos, from the end of the movie until the beginning of the series, “stated Chase.

But beyond serving their interests, the company must also analyze the actors’ agenda. One problem that could come your way is that a good portion of the cast has a fairly tight schedule. Secondly, David Chase doesn’t seem like he intends to take over the project. The director hinted at his desire to continue exploring the history of The Sopranos, but relying on another feature film.

At least for now, there aren’t ideal conditions for HBO to greenlight a prequel series of The Sopranos. Tony Soprano fans are left to “settle” for the existing series, which is excellent, or give another chance to The Many Saints of Newark. Remember that both productions can be enjoyed through HBO Max.