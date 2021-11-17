Seen what is seen, Friends: The Reunion It won’t be the last special HBO Max will offer. The company confirmed that it is preparing another special. This time, it is a meeting that will bring together the original cast of Harry Potter, the franchise about the most famous magician in cinema. That involves the actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the three narrative keys of the film saga.

What is the objective of this reunion? Reflect from the first film of the saga, Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, released in 2001. Yes, the reunion occurs on the 20th anniversary of the launch. The detail is not less, if one takes into account that it is one of the most important franchises in the contemporary history of cinema.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will be accompanied during Return to hogwarts by the director of that first film, Chris Columbus. The tone of the meeting will be quite reflective. Although it is not ruled out that a project or novelty is announced on the way. Beyond that possibility, it seems to be a special dedicated to remembering anecdotes and sharing perspectives, thinking of the most loyal fans of the saga.

Which actors will be in

the special one from Harry Potter?

In addition to Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, HBO Max confirmed the participation of the following actors:

Helena Bonham Carter

Robbie Coltrane

Ralph fiennes

Gary oldman

Imelda Staunton

Tom felton

James phelps

Oliver phelps

Mark williams

Bonnie wright

Alfred Enoch

Matthew lewis

Evanna lynch

The objective of Return to hogwarts is to reunite the cast of Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to commemorate their anniversary in a big way. This anniversary special will be available to HBO Max subscribers starting January 1, 2021. The information was shared by the service of streaming through their social networks.