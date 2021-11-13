How to use PLC devices well

If you have recently bought some PLC devices To improve your home Wi-Fi, you may be wondering if you have to do something to make them work well. The truth is that there are some details that should be reviewed to avoid cuts and that the network speed is not good. We can connect to these devices both by Ethernet cable as well as by Wi-Fi and failures can appear in both cases.

Do not use strips

The first tip to increase the speed of PLCs is connect them directly to electricity. We should not use power strips where we connect other appliances, as this could reduce power and cause it to malfunction. It is surely the most important circumstance that can cause errors.

It is true that with so many devices sometimes we do not have more plugs and we have to pull these devices. They work well, they allow us to connect chargers, computers, external hard drives or any similar equipment. But of course, when it comes to connecting PLCs, which are going to use the wiring to carry the connection from one place to another, things change and it is better to avoid it.