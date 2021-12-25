How to prevent the Wi-Fi voucher from being used up quickly on a flight

Take the case of a 10 MB voucher . We connect to Wi-Fi and suddenly we receive a heavy video on WhatsApp or an application begins to update. Without being able to do anything, we will automatically have used up the bonus and we will no longer be able to connect during the entire flight.

This supposes a significant cost for airlines , in addition to the fact that there are great limitations in terms of speed. That is why it is normal for them to offer data by paying or through a voucher that is usually 10 to 50 MB on many occasions. This is a problem because even without doing anything we can exhaust that data.

There are two ways in which an airplane can have the Internet: through ground antennas and through satelite . The first option is possible, for example, on a flight within Spain or on the same continent. However, in case of a flight from Spain to America, for example, there is no other option than to use satellite Internet.

Therefore, having the Internet on a flight can be a problem, especially if we make mistakes like the ones we have described. However, all is not lost. We are going to tell you how to have Internet and be able to be in contact with others throughout the flight, even if the voucher is only 10 MB.

Use a firewall to save data

We can install a firewall or firewall on our mobile or computer and being able to have Internet only through those services that really interest us. It is undoubtedly a very interesting way to save data and that the limited bonus can last us for hours, although the time will depend on how much data we download, of course.

We can find a large number of options for both computer and mobile. However, in the case of mobile devices on many occasions they request root access and this can be a problem. We have tested the application NetGuard, for Android, and it worked very well. A 10MB voucher lasted an entire 9 hour flight. Sure, configuring it properly.

What do we mean by configure the firewall? It is important that we block all connections except what we are actually going to use. Take WhatsApp, for example, to be able to be in contact with family and friends during the flight without running out of data. After all, sending text consumes very little. Another thing would be wanting to send or receive videos and photos, in addition to audios.

Therefore, the idea would be block everything less WhatsApp. This can also be applied to other messaging programs that we have or even some application that we may need, as long as it is something that is not going to consume a lot of data. We must forget, for example, to use social networks such as Instagram, since they load many images and videos and it would not last us at all.

Tips to save Wi-Fi

But what if we have a somewhat higher bonus and we simply want to save Wi-Fi data but without going to the extreme? We can also take into account some advice that will undoubtedly help us to avoid excessive consumption. Keep in mind that when connecting via Wi-Fi, our mobile could download a large amount of data without us noticing.

The first thing is limit updates. This includes the operating system itself and also the applications. At least during the time that we are flying and where we do not want to consume a lot of data. By default, the mobile phone usually downloads available updates whenever it connects to a Wi-Fi network.

Let’s think about an update of any application. It can easily consume 30 or 50 MB at a time. But even more so if it is an update for Android, for example. We can talk about even several hundred MB if it is a major update.

Therefore, we must previously configure our device and prevent it from automatically downloading updates. This will save data and avoid problems.

Configure messaging programs

We must also configure messaging programs like WhatsApp, for example. We must prevent it from automatically downloading the videos or photos that you send us. This is precisely what you consume the most in this type of program and we could end the data bonus during the flight in a matter of seconds.

But this can also be applied to social networks like Twitter. Applications usually have settings to not load images or videos and only display the text. In this way we will consume much less and we will extend that limited data bonus.

Download previously what you will need

Another tip is download in advance everything that is going to be used during the flight. For example series or movies that we are going to see, PDF files, even a complete web page … In this way we will avoid having to pull the Wi-Fi data voucher and we can dedicate it to other things.

Keep in mind that everything adds up, but especially video files are what occupy the most. Downloading or preloading the movies or any video that we are going to see can help reduce data consumption.

In short, with these tips you can make the bono Wi-Fi data that is in a flight lasts longer and be able to take advantage of it more. The main thing is to install a firewall and be able to block connections, since that will allow us to choose which applications we want to consume data. But we have also seen other basic recommendations that may be useful.