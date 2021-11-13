According to the specialized consultancy eLearning Industry, 62% of companies affected by COVID are spending more on distance training in 2021.

With the emergence of COVID, companies are increasingly valuing distance training. Therefore, having online courses could be of great help when it comes to finding well-paying jobs.

Therefore, here you will find the 10 courses offered by Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

How to do free courses at Harvard?

To be able to take these courses, you only have to register on the EdX.org platform and, later, locate the following courses:

Bioethics: The Law, Medicine, and Ethics of Reproductive Technologies and Genetics

It is an introduction to bioethics, that is, the application of legal and ethical concepts in the exercise of professions such as medicine, biology, zoology, pharmaceutical, among others.

This field is highly valued by companies, as it avoids legal and public image problems.

Data Science: Machine Learning

This training is part of the Harvard Data Science Professional Certification Program. In this course, you will learn what logic underlies the most popular machine learning algorithms. That is, how to use big data to feed predictive models or program automatic systems.