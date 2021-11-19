

Nov 18, 2021 at 8:34 PM CET



Hamza zeroual, a young athlete who was playing for second place in a track and field race, gave a great taste of what companionship is. Your rival, Nil garcia, fell when jumping a fence while he was second classified.

Zeroual, far from taking advantage of his fall and advancing him, he helped him to get up and gave him second position before reaching the goal. “I said no, I have to let him pass. He didn’t want to and in the end I pushed him because otherwise he wouldn’t go in. In sports, not everything is winning, you also have to know how to lose, “said Hamza.

DO NOT LOSE! Lliçó d’esportivitat de l’Igualadí of CAI Hamza Zeroual to the final of 1,500 meters obstacles of the Campionat sub-16 of Tardor de Catalunya. Hamza helps aixecar-se to the second classificat to the final stretch of the finish line and he cedeix the second position. Video d’Esbufecs. pic.twitter.com/tVwvSatem6 – Igualada News (@IgualadaNews) November 16, 2021

The moment took place in the Serrahima State, in Barcelona, ​​during the 1,500 meter under-16 obstacle course of the Catalunya Autumn Championship. Nil thanked him repeatedly and assured that he would have done the same: “In the end, it’s the values ​​of athletics: friendship, solidarity … You don’t have to win with a bad image. I would have done the same” . The video had a brutal impact on social networks and users thanked the young athlete for the great gesture of sportsmanship.