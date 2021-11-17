

Hayet Abidal, wife of the former Barça player, Eric Abidal, has been one of the last names to come to light during the investigation of the case about Kheira Hamraoui. One of the hypotheses that are handled is a possible revenge of the current wife of the French for an alleged infidelity. It was because of this that Hayet Abidal, through his lawyer has asked to testify voluntarily with the idea of ​​”ending the rumor” which puts his name on the Hamraoui case.

Hayet Abidal’s lawyer says that “already on Monday he asked the Versailles prosecutor’s office to be questioned to put an end to the rumor.” In addition, the lawyer wanted to add that his client it has nothing to do with the case: “Hayet Abidal has nothing to do with these events. She will not comment on this case and wishes to be heard as soon as possible by the investigators or the magistrate in charge of the case.”

The main reason for Abidal’s wife’s involvement in the case was that Hamraoui’s phone chip was in Abidal’s name when the player was the victim of the attack, on November 4.

Hamraoui, has asked through a press release that his privacy be respected and he hoped that the investigations would proceed normally.