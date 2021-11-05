Hackers used Twitch to launder $ 10 million

Last month it was revealed that Twitch had suffered from a massive leak, and after a robust investigation by the authorities, a money laundering network organized by hackers has now been discovered, who allegedly used this platform for streaming to launder about $ 10 million illegally obtained.

According to reports from MEE and Gamegar, these hackers used the system of Bits from Twitch to make small donations to streamers little known. Here’s how money laundering worked:

“Twitch transfers a percentage of the revenue earned through Bits to streamers. Some of them posted earnings of up to $ 1,800 a day, despite having only 40 or 50 viewers. Under the scam, the hackers first stole credit card information. Later, the Twitch streamers negotiated to send them a huge amount of money through Bits. The streamers would subsequently refund 80 percent of the money they received to different bank accounts belonging to the hackers, effectively laundering this money. $ 9.8 million was laundered through 2,400 Turkish streamers in the last two years. “

There were already suspicions of this after the last weeks several irregularities in the income of certain streamers. However, it was thanks to a prominent streamer called turkish Grimnax who shared several images through Discord, showing conversations between him and the hackers asking him if he would be willing to join the scam.

Hala devam ediyor teklifler gelmeye. Yeteri kadar iyi bir yayıncı değilim herhalde sadece% 20 bırakıyorlar bana 🙁 #temiztwitch pic.twitter.com/S4IFUgcisn – Grimnax (@grimnax) October 29, 2021

Apparently, Grimnax He has already contacted local authorities to do something about this money laundering network.

Editor’s note: It seems that Twitch can’t get out of trouble. After what happened months ago with all the controversy of the hot-tub category and the lawsuits, it seems that now this platform of streaming it became a space to launder money. At least the community is already aware of this.

Via: Kotaku