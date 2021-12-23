As you may recall, during the last The Game Awards ceremony, Guillermo del Toro, the award-winning Mexican filmmaker, made an appearance. In addition to handing over a statuette, the director also noted that he would love to see a new set of Silent hill. In this way, many thought that this was a clue that pointed to the rumored title by Hideo Kojima. But nevertheless, del Toro has clarified these statements, and we have no good news.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Guillermo was questioned about the true meaning of his statements. While many hoped this would lead to a new Silent Hill game with del Toro involved in one way or another, the director noted that he was only expressing his wishes, and there is nothing official at the moment. This was what he commented:

“Look, it’s just one of those things in my life that doesn’t make sense. But I just wanted to tickle Konami a little bit. “

Along with this statement, del Toro spoke about how sad the cancellation of Silent hills, project in which he was involved, and noted that he does not intend to work on a video game again:

“I do not understand, [Silent Hills] it was so perfect. The team, what we were going to do, it was so exciting. But Kojima is a filmmaker. […] I love talking to filmmakers and storytellers. The game, as an exercise in storytelling, fascinates me. I would not develop a game again because I am the albatross of video games. But I am very intrigued by the devices and how you learn them. “

Sadly, it seems that, once again, rumors of a new Silent Hill remain untrue. The only thing we have left is Slitterhead, the new game from the creator of Konami’s horror series, and here you can learn more about this title.

Editor’s Note:

Guillermo del Toro should continue to participate in the video game industry. While the project of Silent hills It did not become a reality, the filmmaker clearly has a passion for the medium, he just has to find the support of a developer or team that is willing to give the filmmaker a chance.

Via: Happy sad confused