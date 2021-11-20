The south was always his place in the world. And there he travels Guido Süller every time you need to get away from the noises of the big city, from the cameras and, above all, from the problems. For this reason, its elimination of The Grand Prize of the KitchenThe media man decided to pack his bags to settle in neither more nor less than in Puerto Almanza, the southernmost town in the world, which is located 75 km. from Ushuaia, in Tierra del Fuego, believing that contemplating that unique landscape he would be able to cope with the bad moment.

Guido in front of the Beagle Channel (Photo: Courtesy: Guido Süller)

However, the reality is that when a person is not okay with himself, he takes his anguish with him wherever he goes. And this was recognized by the former ship’s commissioner in an exclusive dialogue with Teleshow. “From where I am you can see the Beagle Channel and, on the other side, is Chile. I am staying in a futuristic place, with a post modern design. The architecture of my room is called Domo and it is impressive. It is a super romantic place. But sadly, I have no one to share it with”Guido explained.

The architecture of the place is futuristic (Photo: Courtesy: Guido Süller)

Süller, who also holds the title of architect, was fascinated with the design of the place. “Everything is made with pipes and plastic. It is totally thermal, because it is zero degree outside. And it has a spectacular view. As to be understood, it is like an artificial igloo, glamping type that is for glamorous camping. I came here to try to lift my spirits after they will remove me from reality. And I’m doing everything I can to be happy with myself, trying to recover from depression… ”, he pointed out.

Guido by the fireplace (Photo: Courtesy: Guido Süller)

The truth is that the fact of being “at the end of the world”, as he himself claims, made Guido have to face his loneliness squarely. As he explained, he was accompanied by this eccentric adventure Claudio, a lifelong friend. But the characteristics of the place made him long for the presence of a love. “It’s like coming as a couple, because it has an incredible view, surrounded by greenery. It is beautiful. There was a torrential rain and then the sun came out, and it’s wonderful anyway. In the room I have a two-by-two bed and a fireplace. But I don’t have anyone who wants to be with me here, ”he said.

Süller in his two-meter bed (Photo: Courtesy: Guido Süller)

And then he added: “I spent the night with my friend and we slept together, but sexually speaking nothing to do with each other. I’ve known him for a long time and we love each other very much. So, since he lives in Ushuaia, he accompanied me these days. But sadly, I am alone. Completely alone. It’s more, I am open to any proposal if a candidate appears willing to give me love”.

Süller jumping on his bed like a child (Photo: Courtesy: Guido Süller)

In any case, Süller admits that his popularity works against him when it comes to thinking about a serious relationship. “I find it difficult with fame. Because, far from attracting, people are afraid to approach me because they believe that I am the character and not the person. For this reason, although I always show a lot of joy in the media, I am very sorry to be here alone. Because, in addition, I am a person who has a lot of love to give and who loves being with a partner. But I have absolutely no one. So, to the downturn of having been left out of the program, was added the sadness of being in a divine place but only. And I don’t know if I’m better or worse ”, he concluded.

