A crop of avocados, in a file photo. EFE / Luis Eduardo Noriega A.



Guatemala City, Nov 10 (EFE) .- Authorities of the Government of Guatemala inaugurated this Wednesday the IV Latin American Avocado Congress, with more than 300 producers, exporters and experts in the production and commercialization of the region’s fruit.

The Guatemalan Association of Exporters (Agexport), the Ministries of Economy and Agriculture, as well as the organizing committee of the congress began to meet in the colonial city of Antigua Guatemala and in a virtual way – due to the prevention measures of the covid-19. the high-level meetings that will make it possible to deepen the possibilities of avocado in the Central American country and in the region.

The headquarters, Antigua Guatemala, just 40 kilometers away from the Guatemalan capital, “has been considered the cradle of avocado internationally,” Agexport underlined in an opening note, in which it highlighted the participation in the event of producers, buyers and experts from Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Chile.

The president of the organizing committee of the VI Latin American Avocado Congress, Andrés Espinoza, stressed that the Congress will be “a watershed in the consolidation of more export opportunities in markets that are increasingly demanding avocado, such as Europe.”

The talks and presentations of “research work on issues of genetics, phytosanitary management, market and consumer promotion and others are key to continue advancing,” he emphasized.

The event involves six keynote speakers on various topics, such as technical tree management, irrigation and market management, “with the participation of expert researchers and technicians from the United States, Mexico, Spain and Chile,” added the statement from the Agexport.

New consumer trends worldwide, according to the Association, has increased by 73 percent, a figure that is expected to grow alone in the United States market.

The avocado industry in Latin America contributes to the world market approximately 80% of the fruit consumed, mainly of the Hass variant.

In 2020, Guatemala produced more than 145,000 tons of avocado for export, with an estimated 13,000 hectares of avocado cultivation of different varieties, with about 6,000 hectares of exclusive hass, according to official figures.

The number of jobs related to the production of this fruit is around 13,000 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs.

In the next 10 years, the Central American country could reach 15,000 hectares of Hass avocado, Agexport concluded.