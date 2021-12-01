Guacamelee! 2 and more games will leave Game Pass

While the first half of December will offer a very good list of games for all users of Xbox Game Pass, this also means that another group of titles will have to leave this platform in a couple of days.

As of next December 15, titles such as Guacamelee! 2 will leave this platform. While the following list is not as strong as the newest list, it is never pleasant that quality deliveries are not easily accessible to players. Here the complete group:

–Beholder (Cloud and Console)

–The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (Console and PC)

–Guacamelee! 2 (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Wilmot’s Warehouse (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Unto The End (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, you can get some of these games with a 20% discount in the Microsoft Store, and thus enjoy these adventures without worrying about them disappearing from your console or PC. You can find out everything that will come to Xbox Game Pass here.

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, it is a pity that you play like Guacamelee! 2 and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, the most attractive of this list, will no longer be available. However, it is not ruled out that in the future some of these titles will return to Xbox Game Pass.

Via: Xbox