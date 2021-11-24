Grow: Song of the Evertree is a perfect hybrid between Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing, where we will have the best of both worlds. Developed by Prideful Sloth and published by 505 Games, we will immerse ourselves in an adventure as adorable as it is entertaining and addictive.

Grow: Song of the Evertree is available for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The tree in the old quarter square does not grow any more

Stardew valley and Animal Crossing They are the simulation games par excellence. While the former is more of a farm simulator, the latter focuses on being a life simulator. If both, for bizarre reasons in life, had a child, the same would be Grow: Song of the EvertreeAlthough, this time, we did not inherit our grandfather’s farm or move to a cartoonish village.

In this title, instead, we are basically the last hope. Evertree, the ancient tree that kept everything in harmony and created new worlds, began to wither. The song that kept her alive stopped playing. As the last remaining Everheart alchemist, we must shoulder every duty and duty and bring the old plant back to life.

Although his narrative is somewhat simplistic – come on, the resource of being the last hope to save a “corrupt” world was seen countless times -, it manages to have certain flashes that stand out above similar stories. The way it is told makes us feel that we are inside a children’s story, with the addition that we can travel through that world.

As a color data, I want to emphasize that the game allows us to customize the protagonist at will. And when I say “at will” I mean that it also lets us modify something as basic as the shape of the body. That is, we can make it not someone who weighs 40 kilos wet.

Farmer, alchemist, architect and mayor, what else?

Our first job in Grow It consists of spending a large part of the day cleaning the gardens that sprout from the branches of the tree. During these gardening sections we must pull out weeds, mow the grass, remove debris, plant seeds, and water. It is a tedious job, since it takes a long time, but the fact that day by day the world begins to grow and give us new content (such as caves to explore) somewhat lightens the repetitive experience.

As I mentioned previously, we are the last alchemists in the area. Our knowledge in this matter will allow us to create new worlds. For this we must extract the essence of the plants that we have collected. Once we have the essences we must mix them at will, which will finally give us a seed that we can plant to unlock a new branch of the tree. Now we must repeat the steps mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Our work in Grow It is not only about taking care of the gardens that we are rebuilding, but we must also worry about managing the town. New citizens arrive every day and it is our duty to recruit them to move to this place and find them a job. In addition, these characters will give us secondary missions to do, such as getting them a mustache or pants. In the village we must also take charge of the construction of houses and shops.

As you can see (read), there are various activities ahead of us. The variety of items to be made makes Grow do not become a repetitive and therefore boring game. Every day there is a new activity to take care of. In fact, we will carry with us an agenda with objectives to fulfill. As we carry out these tasks, we will unlock new content, which can be something merely aesthetic or a significant improvement, such as a better scope for our shower.

Even insects are adorable

Can you imagine a world where insects are so adorable that they don’t give us the creeps just by looking at them? It seems impossible, but it is the kind of world we are immersed in Grow. With a radiant and vibrant color palette and a layout that turns everything into a cartoonish tone, even those critters that we would scream and / or run for in real life just by having them around seem friendly here.

The graphics of the game is completely adorable wherever you look at it. Everything, absolutely everything, is pleasant to life, demonstrating, once again, that Grow It is a title to relax for hours and hours, without a threat that stresses us in any way.

A resource little exploited to fulfill a fundamental role

In the main story, music plays a fundamental role, something that, unfortunately, is not reflected in the sound section. He does not delve too deeply into “the song” and the importance it has in the development of new worlds. The overall soundtrack, on the other hand, manages to fit perfectly with the spirit of the game, but it also presents a problem: it lacks variety. The same tracks are played over and over and over again.

System Requirements

MINIMUM: OS: Windows 7 – Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD FX-4350 – Memory: 4 GB RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450, 1 GB or AMD Radeon R7 240, 1 GB – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 4 GB available space – Sound card: DirectX compatible – Additional Notes: Windows 10 requires 6 GB RAM

RECOMMENDED: OS: Windows 10 – Processor: Intel Core i7-7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – Memory: 8 GB RAM – Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760, 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB – DirectX: Version 11 – Storage: 4 GB available space – Sound card: DirectX compatible

