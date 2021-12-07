Dec 07, 2021 at 02:10 CET

Ronald goncalves

As part of the Matchday 17 of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022, the Cadiz and the grenade They will meet at the Nuevo Mirandilla next Monday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Alvaro Cervera will come to the showdown with a recent history of three defeats and one victory, while the squad led by Robert Moreno registers two defeats, one victory and one draw throughout their last disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the yellow team is located in the eighteenth position of the table with 12 points and -16 in their goal differential, so it is currently in the relegation zone. Instead, the Nasrids are in 15th place with 15 points and -7 in terms of average targets and therefore between the relegation zone and the middle of the classification.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Cadiz and the grenade on the occasion of the Day 17 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Monday, December 13 at 9:00 p.m., and can be enjoyed in Spain through GOAL.