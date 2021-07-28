Google Voice offers a free second phone number and messages

The problem is not only in Mexico, it is a global nuisance in which many governments work but are unable to eradicate: illegal robocalls, but now through Google Voice we found a solution to this problem.

For those calls that are still filtered to the deception of many, through this sfree google service, you get a free phone number, where it is possible to divert all such calls.

The benefit of Voice, less known of all the others provided by the tech giant, is that you can access a new number phone for national and international phone calls, text messages and voice messages.

So depending on your needs, you can use it to mask your existing number or convert it to a number that avoids possible spammers (calls spam, as in the post office).

To have this new contact, you must install Google Voice for iOS or Android devices, or you can access calls through a desktop.

To continue, you just have to log into your Google account and you will be shown a list of numbers to choose from.

Google Voice, more than a secondary service

For those who wonder Why get a secondary number? Well, there are many reasons, for example, for those who do not want to share a real number with someone.

You can even have a company that requires a phone number, therefore, an alternative one would be extremely useful.

In this sense, you could give this other access as a gift so that your personal contact is not shared between strangers, advertisers or hackers, which would eliminate a large number of daily automatic calls.

Another important use is that you can use Google Voice when you switch phone providers and you want to keep your old number.

In the case you choose, you can transfer numbers to Google Voice, with a fee of approximately 400 pesos.

Although currently the tool is only available in the United StatesWhen requesting the service from Mexico, the company indicates that the service will be available soon.

In addition to the United States, except for Alaska, Hawaii, the U.S. territories of Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and American Samoa, Google Voice works in Belgium, Canada, Spain, Portugal, UK, Switzerland and many more.

If you want to operate Voice from your personal computer, it is compatible with Chrome OS, macOS, Microsoft Windows, while the supported browsers are Chrome, Firefox, Edge and Safari.

Keep in mind that Google Voice is one of the few apps that offers the ability to record conversations, without having to pay extra.

Currently, any application that we find in the App Store or the Android store seems free but then they are not.

This is not the case, since Google presumes this functionality although it warns that the recording of calls without authorization of the participants may not be legal.

The wide possibility of blocking calls and messages or marking them as spam, make Google Voice an alternative to consider when the service starts operating in Mexico.

