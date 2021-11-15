Google Photos is great for finding your photos, viewing memories, and backing up your photos, but as a gallery app it’s a regular thing, as the device’s albums / folders are somewhat hidden in the “Library” view. If it cost you find the screenshots in Google Photos, there is now a well visible shortcut.

It is now easier than ever to find the screenshots you have taken with your mobile in Google Photos, as the application has added a small banner with a shortcut to show them, above all. It also indicates how many screenshots have been taken recently and a preview of the last one.

Screenshots just a tap away

The main view of Google Photos (the tab Photos) displays only those photos that are included in the backup. If you haven’t included the screenshots folder in the copy, they don’t appear there.

Instead, it is necessary to touch on the Library tab, where all the folders with photos that are on your mobile are displayed in the carousel Photos on device. There are not too many touches, but it is undeniable that it is a bit hidden.

The latest version of Google Photos makes it easier, with a new banner shown between the stories at the top and the tile with our most recent photos. This shortcut allows you to open the screenshots directly, with one tap.

This panel includes the number of how many screenshots you have taken recently, and a preview of the last one. Best of all, if you don’t like it, you can swipe to hide. Of course, it will reappear as soon as you take a screenshot again: there is no way to hide it forever.

Google Photos

Via | Android Central