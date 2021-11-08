Thanks to the potential of voice assistance and Google’s Artificial Intelligence, your assistant can read what appears on the phone screen. And now incorporates a direct access to said reading directly on the Google Assistant screen: It is already present in Pixel phones updated to Android 12.

Who knows all the functions Google Assistant is useful for? They are almost innumerable, it is impossible to know them all. What if changing the phone settings, driving from one point to another thanks to the driving mode, tells jokes, the attendant can turn off the dining room lamp, turn on the home security camera and even read aloud what appears on the phone screen. This last function is not very well known, but it is all a matter of time.

Google Assistant reads web pages to you

Google Assistant’s voice transcription or TTS system can interpret what appears published on the web pages of the browser in order to read it. It is practical for long texts, it also facilitates Internet access for all people who suffer from any visual impairment. The new Google Assistant button makes the task even easier.

It is not too difficult to get the assistant to read the texts since you just have to invoke Google Assistant and ask for it, but surely few people fall into that possibility by themselves. For this reason, in Pixel mobiles updated to Android 12, a new floating button begins to appear when we call the assistant and the web browser is open on the mobile screen.

The new “Read” shortcut, which appears next to the Google Lens shortcut, does exactly what it says: after tapping it, Google’s TTS system analyzes the text and transcribes it into voice to read it. The reading is of great quality, the diction is perfect and Assistant offers word markup to indicate where in the text it goes.

The reading and diction of the virtual assistant are perfect: listening to a web page read on the phone is almost equivalent to being read by a person

Apart from the reading itself, this Assistant function allows:

Move to any part of the text thanks to the play bar.

The interface includes a play / pause, forward and back button.

You can choose the reading speed.

The button only appears on Android 12 (currently on Pixels), but reading web pages can be used on the rest of Android. In the event that the button does not appear, you just have to open Google Assistant and order it to “Read the page”.

Via | Android Police