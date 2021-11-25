Goku steals the spotlight from the Thanksgiving parade

Like every year, the last Thursday in November is Thanksgiving Day in the United States. In addition to all the turkey that this holiday represents, one of the most important media events is a parade where hundreds of balloons are exhibited by the city of New York. On this occasion, and as is already a custom, Goku was present, and the fans are excited.

While this parade began with figures of popular culture from the United States. Since the 90s we have seen the inclusion of video game characters, such as Sonic and Pikachu, as well as anime. This is how Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form toured the streets of New York.

Super Saiyan Blue Goku flying at the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade! Happy #ThanksgivingDay everyone!#DragonBall pic.twitter.com/rF62DmOLHE – SUPER ク ロ ニ ク ル  (@DBSChronicles) November 25, 2021

Without a doubt, this is a great event for the fans. Along with how incredible it is surely to admire a giant figure of Goku soar through the skies, this also shows the popularity of anime in America. It would not be a surprise to see that in the future characters like Tanjiro or Naruto also join this parade.

In related topics, the anime of Dragon Ball Z will return to Channel 5. In the same way, we already know when the beta of Dragon Ball: The Breakers.

The Thanksgiving Day parade is one of the few events that are enjoyed worldwide, and that is mainly due to the characters that appear in the form of a giant balloon. However, it is the Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday deals that always attract attention around the world.

Via: Twitter