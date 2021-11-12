Google has confirmed that some of its services, such as Gmail, Google Calendar or Google Meet, are experiencing a global outage. The fall affects, above all, the email platform, which since early this morning has begun to show server failures that mainly affected those accounts configured with Thunderbird, according to Downdetector.

Many users have begun to report problems with the connection to the server, as well as with the sending and receiving of emails, in those accounts configured through an external client, like the Mail app on iOS or Thunderbird. Minutes later, the drop also seemed to affect the Gmail website, which was working normally during the early hours of the morning.

Following the complaint of some users, the company has updated your status dashboard of Google Workspace, which includes all related services, such as Calendar, Meet, Keep or Google Chat, adding a temporary interruption alert on the aforementioned platforms.

We are investigating multiple reports of a problem with Gmail. We will provide more information on this shortly. Affected users cannot access Gmail.

Precisely, Google Calendar, Chat or Google Meet are integrated into the Gmail application, so the bug seems to be centralized in the email service. Other tools, such as Google Classroom or Drive, are working normally. It is likely that the rest of the platforms that suffer a fall will begin to work during the next few hours. The company, at the moment, has not confirmed the reason for the interruption.

On Downdetector, the notices about the fall of Gmail began around 9:00 am (Spain), but the reporting peak has not started until 10:25. The reports subsided minutes later, suggesting that the service returned to normal. However, many people say they continue to have problems. “About 10 minutes ago there was a connection again, but it fails again”, comments a user.