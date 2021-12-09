The best gift guide for Apple lovers, we have options of all prices so as not to go wrong this Christmas.

Christmas is coming and surely you have to buy more than one gift for an Apple lover. We have compiled more than 20 gifts perfect for apple fans for all kinds of budgets, a gift guide for you to be successful this year with your family or friends. If you do not know what to give, surely here you will find a large number of ideas not to fail this year.

Gifts for Apple lovers for less than 20 euros

Metal strap for Apple Watch

A fantastic gift for all Apple Watch users. The straps are compatible from the original version of the Apple Watch to the latest Series 7, making them a very durable gift.

AirTag keychains pack

The best way to use the AriTag is with a key ring, either to use it in your own house keys or in a backpack or purse. For very little you can take a pack with three keychains of different colors.

3-pack sport bands for Apple Watch

Are Sports straps for the Apple Watch are a gift. We have a pack with three straps of different Colors to be able to combine them with the training clothes, and they are really cheap.

Fast charger for iPhone and iPad

IPhones do not include a charger, but for very little you can take one compatible with fast charging, it is really small and of quality. This option from Anker is one of the best you will find.

Gifts for Apple lovers for less than 50 euros

Pencil for iPad

For the vast majority of users, An Apple Pencil is not necessary and with cheaper solutions we can do almost the same. This alternative to Apple Pencil is great, cheap and compatible with iPds with USB-C connection: iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air and iPad mini.

MagSafe charger

The best wireless charger for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 users. Being magnetic, it sticks to the iPhone so that it is easy for me to find the charger on the table and prevent it from moving.

AirTag

The Apple locator device can save the day literally. We do not stop hearing stories of people who have found their purse, bicycle or even car stolen thanks to an AirTag. An ideal and very economical gift.

MFi Remote for iPhone

Mobile games have improved enormously and with this iPhone compatible controller you can play as if this were a real portable console. A perfect gift for the most gamers.

Gifts for Apple lovers for less than 100 euros

Silicone Case with MagSafe

The official silicone case for Apple iPhone is one of the most recommended. The quality of the materials is beyond question and is designed to last. A ideal gift for all iPhone users.

MagSafe Battery

An external battery that sticks to your iPhone and gives you up to a full charge. With a cool design and MagSafe connection, this official Apple battery is an ideal gift. In addition, for very little you can make it compatible with any iPhone.

Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil first generation is a real gift. Compatible with most iPads on the market, it is ideal for both drawing and note taking, a great device for iPad users.

HomePod mini

The little Apple speaker is another ideal gift for apple lovers. Compatible with Siri to play your favorite music or to control the lights in your house. A speaker that sounds really good for its small size, and small price.

Gifts for Apple lovers with no budget limit

MagSafe Duo

Apple’s “all-in-one” charger. A great gift for those who have an iPhone and an Apple WatchThey will be able to wirelessly charge both devices with a single, very compact charger perfect for travel.

Beats Solo Pro

Some cool headphones, with noise cancellation and all the benefits of being manufactured by Apple, that is, they connect to all devices like AirPods do.

AirPods Pro

The Best 100% Wireless Headphones for Apple Users. They are having surprising discounts and are positioned as one of the best gifts this Christmas.

Apple Watch SE

The Most recommended Apple Watch for most users. A reasonable price and many advanced features to start using a smartwatch. A perfect gift for all kinds of Apple users.

Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple’s latest Apple Watch is a treat for those who want to update their Apple Watch. We have a huge screen with minimal edges, and all the sensors and advanced functions of the Apps clock.

iPad mini

The latest iPad released by Apple is an ideal gift for its content size and its enormous power. An all-terrain iPad that we can take anywhere, it is good for taking notes as well as for watching your favorite Netflix series.

iPad Air

One of the Most recommended iPad has to also be one of the most recommended gifts. Virtually as capable as the iPad Pro, and at a substantially more affordable price. A great gift.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is the best-selling smartphone of 2021, so it is a very easy gift to recommend. An ideal phone that will be updated for many years to come, and can now be found significantly cheaper.

iPhone 13

Of course, the one that aims to be the best-selling smartphone of 2022 is also a great gift. Apple has included some interesting improvements in this new generation, and no one would be disappointed if they received it as a Christmas present.

MacBook Air

If you want to give a Mac as a gift, The most recommended right now for its value for money is the MacBook Air with M1 chip. Power and battery to spare for the most demanding users, one of the best gifts you can give.

