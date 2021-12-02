We already know the best applications and games for Android in 2021, and now Apple has done the same with the App Store Awards 2021, the awards that recognize the most outstanding applications of the year for the different devices of the company.

In this edition of the App Store Awards 2021, the company awarded 15 applications and games that helped users take advantage of their passions, connect with new people and experiences, but above all to have fun in their day to day.

The 2021 edition recognized developers from around the world, who were selected by the global editorial team of the App Store.

In the company’s words, all of this year’s winners stood out for “offering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design and positive cultural impact.”

“Developers who won the App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own momentum and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year, sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” revealed Tim Cook, CEO from Apple.

The winners of the App Store Awards 2021

Applications:

IPhone App of the Year: Touch Life Worldby Toca Boca

IPad App of the Year: LumaFusionby LumaTouch

Mac App of the Year: Craftby Luki Labs Limited

Apple TV App of the Year: DAZNby DAZN Group

Apple Watch App of the Year: Carrot Weatherby Grailr

Games:

Trends of the year: