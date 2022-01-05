This is the first decision of this nature by the regulatory body, however, it would not be the only one, as it currently has ongoing procedures that assess the market power of Amazon, Apple and Meta.

Although the determination is related to the Digital Markets Law that the European Union has motivated, the reality is that this legislation will probably enter into force in a couple of years, so each country of the bloc is also carrying out its own actions to control technology companies.

In France, for example, the competition watchdog has already weighed in on the way the Mountain View company closes deals with local publishers, resulting in a digital copyright reform.

On the other hand, in the United Kingdom measures have also been taken “in favor of competition” through new rules for digital platforms. Some cases that have resulted from the new regimes of the Competition and Markets Authority are the investigation around the rules of the App Store, Apple, and the order to Meta to undo its acquisition of Giphy.