

Dec 03, 2021 at 18:59 CET



The semifinals of the Davis Cup 2021 They bring us one of the highest meetings of the moment. It is a confrontation between two tennis superpowers: Russia and Germany. In this meeting, two top ten of the world will converge: Medvedev and Zverev. Russian and German respectively who will measure their efforts to reach the final.

The rivalry between the two teams is remarkable. On paper, the Russians are slightly superior, but the whole of Germany is making a great performance in this Davis Cup 2021.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE RUSSIA – GERMANY OF THE DAVIS CUP SEMIFINAL 2021

We can enjoy this interesting match between two great rivals on Saturday, December 4 at 1:00 p.m.. In addition, it can be followed through Movistar +, Movistar Deportes and #Vamos. In addition, from SPORT.es you can enjoy a live narration of the events.