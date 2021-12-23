One of the reasons photography was born is because Niepce did not know how to paint the landscapes he saw. So he devised a system to fix the landscapes. Gaugan 2 avoids us traveling to places. We just have to paint on the computer and suddenly we will see the most amazing landscapes before our eyes. Artificial intelligence is scary.





As they already told us in Engadget, Gaugan is a tool based on the use of antagonistic generative networks (GANs) and that its name is a sincere tribute to the painter Gauguin. We only need to paint a rough drawing, as if we were doing it with the Paint, Y the free program will return the photorealistic representation of that layout.



An example

We are already in the second version of the tool. And with a little skill and luck we will be able to imagine impossible realities because they don’t exist. Simply, is the result after memorizing more than a million real images and identify them with a single stroke.

Gaugan’s magic

It is not a question of making a manual of this program now. In fact, I consider it as a game, a diversion that will end up becoming a fundamental tool. And with a great future in many fields, including photography.

Suddenly photography will no longer be the only artistic manifestation that forces you to be present in front of the chosen object. From now on you can take a photo from your computer without being in front of a landscape. And it’s scary.

If you want to anticipate the future, you can follow the basic steps that follow:

Let’s go to Gaugan’s page.

We choose in the left column what we want to create: Buildings, landscapes, vegetation …

Once the theme is marked, we have the different options. If you bet on the landscape, you can paint clouds, mountains, water … Each one will have a color.

We select the tool Brush, we decided a size in Brush size and we paint on the canvas on the left.



Of those strokes this photograph

The most important thing is that we have to fill in the profile that we have made with the tool Fill .

Once this schematic drawing is made, we give the arrow Render output . And on the canvas on the left we will see the interpretation of that drawing as if it were a photograph.

We can add more things, delete … Even if we hit the dice icon ( Random style ) or the miniatures that are next to it we will modify the light of our creation.

And the best of all is that the photograph can be saved to do everything we can imagine.



Change the light and change everything

I find it an incredible tool. A new way to create, to get new backgrounds for our real photographs … Again the limit is our creativity. The images are only 1024 pixels square, they are highly compressed files … But it is still impressive.

Gaugan totally changes the way we deal with photography. And each new version will drive us crazier. Can you imagine when we can put Las Meninas in and see them as if they were a photograph?