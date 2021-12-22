Later, Puebla, Hidalgo, the State of Mexico, Guanajuato and Jalisco will be added. “Next year we are going to advance a lot, the goal is to finish. Gas Bienestar is a program that is going forward and we have quite elaborated the project ”, he said this morning.

The federal government and Pemex have maintained discretion over the operating part of the subsidiary and the resources that have been earmarked for its start-up. On this, Romero assured that he already has the endorsement of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to obtain financing from the Ministry of Finance.

LP gas is one of the fuels that have shown an upward price trend, due to international factors that have resulted from the modification of economic activities during the pandemic.

Last August, the federal administration began to impose a control of maximum fuel prices, at the same time that it announced the creation of Gas Bienestar.