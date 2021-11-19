Garmin’s Forerunner family is full of wonderful watches and this Forerunner 245 is undoubtedly one of the most successful. During these days when some stores They start to advance Black Friday offers, we can find it by 249 euros 189 euros in My Electro, with the code RUN245.

This model, which came to improve the Forerunner 235, incorporates a pulse oximeter that allows us to measure oxygen saturation in the blood. But what is really striking about the watch is the excellent running metrics it offers us.

Everything you need to know about your running performance can be found in this Forerunner 245. This watch incorporates biomechanical metrics career, with which we can improve our technique. Among other things, it will inform you of your training load to know if you are following your proper rhythm or are exceeding yourself, daily training sessions, the impact of your workouts on the development of endurance, speed and power or if your training is productive or not.

