Since 1994, PEPID has been a leading developer of clinical and drug information resources and mobile applications for healthcare providers, hospitals, and schools.

PEPID; the app that helps a fast and accurate diagnosis

PEPID’s collection of clinical decision support resources helps healthcare professionals become better physicians. Most importantly, it improves patient outcomes by assisting in diagnosis and treatment.

This application can be useful for nurses, residents, pharmacists, emergency technicians, and ambulance personnel. Even for medical students or students.

Includes numerous reference videos

PEPID has a symptom checker that helps the user to identify the pathology suffered by the patient more quickly and thus obtain a fast and accurate diagnosis. In addition, this filter also indicates possible drug interactions and makes suggestions about their dosage.

The characteristic of this application is that it includes numerous videos. Ideal for those professionals who want to refresh their knowledge and for those students who want to expand their training.

It also has an alert system that alerts the user about the publication of new investigations.

WHAT ELSE DOES IT INCLUDE?

The PEPID application for Android also includes hundreds of reference videos for clinical procedures and physical exams. As well as alerts that provide timely updates on topics such as new research, drug approvals, and black box warnings.

Health institutions can share personalized hospital protocols internally to promote consistency and reduce fragmented care. All of these exciting new features will help improve patient outcomes and reduce errors.

PEPID for Android features include:

Optimized functionality and workflows -Easy

search capability with autocomplete Favorites, notes and history Access to CME credits at the point of care More native features than ever Permanent login, so you only need to login app once Hundreds of medical calculators, illustrations and dosage calculators Robust pill identification tool and drug database Differential diagnosis generator, drug interaction checker, drug allergy checker, lab manual and more

Optimized functionality and access to Continuing Medical Education Credits

The leading app for evidence-based drug and clinical information resources for point-of-care decision making. PEPID's trusted content and workflows were developed with healthcare professionals in mind. And they provide streamlined functionality and access to Continuing Medical Education (CME) Credits.

