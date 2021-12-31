Today is New Year’s Eve but, since it already happened on Christmas Eve, that will not mean that you will miss the Friday appointment with Hunting Bargains. The section designed for you to find the gift you are looking for, be it a camera, lens, tripod, bag or backpack, flash, memory card, hard drive or photographic mobile, the best price.

We have taken care of looking for the best with still time (in most cases) so that gifts arrive before Kings Day 2022 and we show you below. You are ready? Well here we go … and happy 2022 to all!

Offers in cameras

This week we start with an APS-C sensor model that, although it is no longer strictly new, is very interesting for advanced photographers, especially if it can be obtained at a good price. We talk about the Fujifilm X-T3 whose body is for 1,055.80 euros on Amazon, the lowest price in recent months. And if you want it with the Fujinon XF16-80 mm F4 RW lens, it is for 1,615 euros also on Amazon.





While you may want a full-frame mirrorless, the biggest hitters on the market this year. For example a Sony A7 III, whose body is for 1,799 euros in El Corte Inglés and with the option to deduct 200 euros from Sony’s cashback with what would remain unbeatable 1,599 euros. In addition, at Fnac you have a pack that includes the body of the camera plus a standard Sony FE 28-60mm F4-5.6 mm lens, another fixed Sony FE 50mm F1.8 and an additional NP-FZ100 Z series battery, for 2,399.90 euros, Black Friday price.





Sony Alpha 7 III – Full-frame evil camera (0.02s fast autofocus, 5-axis optical image stabilization, 4K HLG, longer battery life)

Besides, the Panasonic Lumix S5 with the Lumix S 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 lens it continues for 1,999 euros on Amazon and with immediate shipping. Although you may be interested in the pack that includes the body, the same 20-60 mm lens plus an extra lens, Lumix S 85 mm F1.8, for 2,599 euros in El Corte Inglés with the possibility of receiving a refund of 300 euros thanks to the Panasonic winter casback which would make them attractive 2,299 euros.





Of course, if what you are looking for is a model at the lowest possible price, you have one Canon EOS RP (body only) by 899 euros both in PcComponentes and in MediaMarkt as well as in El Corte Inglés. And if you want it with the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens in El Corte Inglés it is for 1,179 euros, which is not a bad price.





If instead of full format you bet on a small sensor like that of the Micro 4/3 standard cameras, we all have one Olympus OM-D E-M1X (the flagship model of this firm) for only 1,599 euros in FotoRuano, a historical minimum price and practically half of what it cost at the time of its launch.





If yours is video, you may be interested in the Panasonic Lumix GH5 that with Leica 12-60mm f2.8-F4.0 MILC optics is for 1,499 euros in Professional PhotoRuano.





Of course, you might prefer a more traditional SLR, in which case you can also jump to the full format for an almost irresistible price. It is a Nikon D750 whose body is still for 1,329 euros in El Corte Inglés. A great price, practically the same as last Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.





If you are looking for something less professional and with an APS-C sensor, you have the body of a Pentax K-70 for only 499 euros on Amazon.





And if you want it even cheaper you have one Canon EOS 2000D with 18-55mm f / 3.5-5.6 lens, a carrying bag and a 16 GB SD card per 429 euros both in MediaMarkt and in El Corte Inglés.





If you want a compact that is capable of being carried in your pocket, take a look at the Panasonic Lumix TZ100 which is for 430.99 euros on Amazon (minimum price in recent months).





If what you are looking for is an up-to-date sports camera, you have to look at the new one GoPro Hero 10 Black which is still on offer on its official website: 379.98 euros for the base model with a one-year subscription to GoPro included, and 429.98 euros for the special pack that includes a magnetic rotating clip, an extra battery, a shorty (grip / tripod), a 32 Gbyte SD card and a case.





And if what you are looking for is a snapshot, take a look at the Polaroid Now which in various colors costs 99 euros on Amazon. In addition, at Fnac they have it in white for 109.90 euros in a pack that includes two kits of photographic paper.





Offers on camera phones

This week our section dedicated to smartphones begins with one of the most desired: a iPhone 13 13 mini 128GB that in red is for 749 euros in tuimeilibre.





Of course, maybe you prefer a Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G 8/128 GB that boasts a camera with 108 MP sensor And on top of that, it has a great price in the Mi store: 429.95 euros in the three colors in which it is manufactured.





Xiaomi Mi 11i 5G – Smartphone 6.67 ” (WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 2.84GHz, 128 GB of internal memory, 8 GB of RAM, 108 MP camera), Silver [Versión ES/PT]

Another very capable mobile that we have found at the best price is the Realme GT Neo 2 5G 8 + 128GB, which has a triple camera with a 64 GB main sensor, and which in black is for only 349 euros in tuimeilubre.





Finally, we have a Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6 + 128GB, with triple 64MP camera and in truffle black, for only 279.90 euros both on Amazon and El Corte Inglés.





Offers on objectives

This week our section dedicated to lenses begins with one for users of Canon SLR cameras (EF mount). It’s about a Tokina ATX-i 100mm macro F2.8 and it is reduced to 376.97 euros on Amazon.





In addition, for this same type of camera the telephoto lens Tamron 70-210mm F / 4 Di VC USD still at Black Friday price: 397.90 euros on Amazon.





We continue with Canon cameras, but in this case the full-format mirrorless of the R family, to recommend the Canon RF 50mm F1.8 STM. A fixed, small and quality objective at a very good price: 200.20 euros on Amazon (it is not a bargain but it is very close to its historical minimum price).





Finally, a lens for Fujifilm X users (or in case you decide to buy the X-T3 that we have recommended); you have a Carl Zeiss 32mm F / 1.8 Touit for only 548.63 euros a little cheaper even than last week on Amazon.





Offers on accessories

Our accessories section begins as almost always with a transport bag; in this case with a shoulder bag to carry our equipment in style. It is a Crumpler Muli 4500 in black / navy blue that costs only 49.90 euros (its nominal price is 99.90) in the Pentaxeros store and allows you to carry a reflex or mirrorless camera with two or three lenses, a tablet up to 10 “and various accessories .





And if you are looking for a tripod, take a look at the Cullmann World 522T, made of carbon, with a ball head and a weight of only one kilo (although it holds cameras of up to five kilos) and is at its lowest price in recent months: 99.25 euros on Amazon.





Also, if you don’t want to spend so much money you can always opt for this Hama Star 05, made of aluminum with a 3D head, which for 8.75 euros at Amazon (cheaper than last week) can get you out of trouble.





And if you want to give your camera an original touch, take a look at this one Smile Lolita strap Red with polka dots It costs only 15.28 euros at El Corte Inglés.





Storage deals

If you need a memory card for your camera take a look at this SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I, Class 10, V30 and U3 64GB because it is at the great price of 14.42 euros on Amazon (same price as last Black Friday).





Same capacity but different format for the SanDisk Ultra PLUS UHS-I, V10, A1 and C10 64GB with SD adapter which is also at a very interesting price: 9.99 euros at MediaMarkt.





Finally, our hard drive proposal is a desktop one to save your data. This is a WD My Book USB 3.0 and 16TB **, which includes password protection software and automatic backup, and is reduced to 289.99 euros at Amazon.





More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

And remember that you can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers in hunting bargains on Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Vida Extra, Espinof and Applesfera, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción and also in this Flipboard magazine .

Also that when buying you have to be careful; That is why we strongly recommend you read several articles on how to buy safely, purchases outside of Spain and how customs work and the issue of guarantees made by our colleagues from Compradicción.