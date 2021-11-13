It has been one of the economic processes in recent months. The merger of Bankia with CaixaBank in the Spanish banking sector continues to generate effects of all kinds. Little by little, Bankia users are migrating the contracted products, be it their accounts, card contracts and others to CaixaBank. And among the changes, one that has already come into effect: for an hour, they have stopped being able to use Bizum from the Bankia app.

Bizum, the well-known system for mobile payments, is present in a good number of financial institutions and one of them was Bankia. Now with the migration to CaixaBank, Bizum will stop working in the Bankia app. In fact It cannot be used from today, Friday at 3:00 p.m. in peninsular time.

Don’t say Bankia, say CaixaBankNow

The migration of products contracted from Bankia to CaixaBank implies, among many other things, a change in conditions. The services that will be affected will be different and one of them is Bizum. And the same thing that customers with a card must do with a new one, Bizum in the Bankia app also changes.

From today, November 12 at 3:00 p.m. Spanish time, Bizum will stop working in the Bankia application, which means that customers they will not be able to send or receive money through this tool.

The tool will remain canceled until November 14, when Bizum can be used again but in the CaixaBank application, although the entity announces that the platform will not function normally until Monday, November 15.

Bizum does not work in the Bankia application, something that However, it does not prevent other operations from being carried out with total normality. and for example you can continue to make transfers without problem. In addition, the cards can continue to be used normally and withdrawing money from the ATMs, although in this sense it will not be updated until the services do not operate normally.

Those Bankia users who wish to continue using Bizum they will have to download the CaixaBankNow app from the Google Play Store or from the App Store. This will also be the application that they will have to use for the rest of their procedures.

In order to start operating with CaixaBank Now, which is the name of the application, customers they will be able to use the same credentials that they used in the Bankia app, that is, with the DNI without letter as user name, and with the same password with which they accessed their accounts in Bankia.

Along with the change in the application or in the cards, also change the IBAN of Bankia accounts, which will now be adapted to CaixaBank. However, the old IBAN can continue to be used, as it will redirect to the new account number.

