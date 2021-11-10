Forza Horizon 5 is the most successful launch of XGS

Forza Horizon 5 it is a complete success. With only one day officially available on the market, the new game from Playground Games has already become the best launch for Xbox Game Studios, thanks with more than 4.5 million registered players. This even caught the attention of Phil Spencer, head of Xbox.

Through his official Twitter account, Spencer celebrated the launch of Forza Horizon 5, mentioning that more than 4.5 million players They are already enjoying this title on Xbox consoles, PC and even in the cloud. This was what he commented:

“We have invested for years in Xbox so that more people can play. With more than 4.5 million players so far on PC, cloud, and console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise is coming true. [Este fue] the largest release day for an Xbox Game Studio game, topping Forza Horizon 4’s highest concurrent peak three times. Thank you players and congratulations to Playground Games ”.

We’ve invested for years in Xbox so more people can play. With 4.5+ million players so far across PC, cloud & console, Forza Horizon 5 shows that promise coming to life. Largest launch day for XGS game, peak concurrent 3x FH4 high. Thank you players & congrats to @WeArePlayground – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) November 10, 2021

Although Spencer does not share specifics, we know that at least a million of this group are people who paid for this title, since they had early access to this installment. On the other hand, it has also been mentioned that Forza Horizon 5 It has exceeded the concurrent peak of players from the previously delivered by three times its number. There is no doubt that Xbox has given us one of the best experiences of the year.

Editor’s Note:

Forza Horizon 5 has shown that AAA releases are still important to Xbox. While the emphasis is on Game Pass, and nurturing this platform with all kinds of experiences, fans are still willing to pay for something as impressive as Playground Games’ new work, and that is to be celebrated.

Via: Phil Spencer