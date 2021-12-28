Fortnite's Glitch lets you level up extremely fast

It’s been a few weeks since the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3, and the community seems to have been quite satisfied with all the news. Users continue to strive to achieve the highest level in the Battle Pass, and there are those who are already tired of grind. If you are one of them, then this new glitch might interest you.

Players discovered that this new glitch it allows you to get up to 35 thousand XP points in just one second, and replicating it is not complicated at all. The video above explains how to do it, but here below we leave you the written instructions:

– Enter the Fortnite Creative Hub and enter this island code: 6562-8953-6567

– The name of the map should be Pandvil Box fight and you can enter it in a private or public game

– Once inside, you will see several voting tables in front of you. Head to the Gold Pump Station and jump up to the first pedestal

– Once you’ve gone up, jump three times and then get off

– As soon as you have done this you will start receiving EXP along with a message congratulating you on your discovery

The moment you stop receiving EXP, simply leave the map, re-enter, and repeat the aforementioned process. We do not know how long this will be available, but it seems like an easy problem to solve so we recommend you take advantage of it while you can.

Via: Youtube