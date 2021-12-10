Regarding the workforce, the interviewee highlighted the importance of the company as a source of jobs. “We have focused on becoming a workplace with growth opportunities, where a work culture based on equity, diversity and inclusion allows our associates to be themselves.”

He explained that, to ensure that customers and associates are at the center of decisions, the supply chain retail It has two digital tools, with which information is collected on the needs, demands and expectations of both customers and partners.

Walmart in the face of the pandemic

De la Vega shared that being a company whose activity was classified as essential during the pandemic, for Walmart it was a great responsibility to maintain its operations, but also a huge challenge.

Initially, some priorities were defined, for example: “how to serve our customers by facilitating access to essential products, but protecting their health at all times”. To achieve this, an important investment was made in the pertinent adaptations of the facilities, work that had to be done in record time in all the stores and clubs in the country.