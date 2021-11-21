Currently, social networks have begun to shape the basic form of human interaction, they have changed, the way in which people communicate, also how they find out and distribute news, and of course how they consume products or acquire services, for On the other hand, also making use of them, new quite profitable business models have been generated, since currently there are influencers or creatives within social networks, who are not only characters that influence certain social groups, but have made their content a work that has generated impressive fortunes in a short time, but all this is thanks to certain factors, which have to do with content and especially with the scope that an account or channel may have, therefore it is necessary to know how to generate strategies within the different platforms that allow you to become an influencer, in this case knowing what are the best strategies to increase followers on Twitt er and thus be considered as a leading account in opinion and influence of a certain topic or specific group.

A large number of brands and companies are immersed in Twitter, which coexist with the active community as an audience, according to data from the yiminshum portal, the blue bird social network has approximately 353 million active users, so it is important to know how to increase the number of followers, so that with this a potential customer base is generated, since the more popular a brand or company may be, the more sales and impact possibilities are generated within the active communities in social networks.

Take care of the content: In particular, this social network has the characteristic of the way of writing and the use of threads to deal with longer topics or generate conversations, therefore it is necessary that the content that is made known is brief, but that generates interest and above all that contribute value to the community, therefore it is essential to have quality themes and content, coupled with the use of images and other visual aids.

Trending topics: On Twitter, this is one of the functions that distinguishes the social network, so staying informed of what the trends are at the moment or knowing the topics and anticipating that they become trends, is very beneficial, since if it is maintained immersed in important conversations, active users are more likely to join the gutter, as it provides valuable information in a timely manner.

Visual aids and support: Within digital platforms there is the possibility of multi-channel, making use of it is important, since with this the audiences achieve better experiences, therefore by adding images, videos or links both internal and external, an effective communication without the need to extend a topic in text and that it can be tedious,

Regularity of Tweets: It is necessary in addition to knowing the audience to whom the content is going to be directed, to do it regularly, therefore studying the target audience, knowing their tastes and interaction times allow the message to be clearer and more effective, since Communities being of social essence are changeable, fickle and unpredictable, but they also generate patterns of behavior that can be used by creatives, brands and companies to have a positive impact.

Make use of your name: Whether you are a brand, a creative or a company, you must make use of your official channels, such as email accounts, or username of other social networks, making sure that the name by which you are known, always make sure whenever possible, since with this the communities associate the topics they consume with a specific name, which generates great value within the acceptance of the communities active in digital platforms.

