Leaving everything for the last minute is not usually a positive thing, but in the case that concerns us today it is even an advantage because we have signed five

last minute gifts with express delivery, which in addition to being perfect for foodies are extremely discounted today.

From a practical set of pans, to an oil-free fryer, to more elaborate cooking details like a roner, these are our favorites for sale on Amazon:

A set of pans

A set of pans never hurts, especially if it is one with such high opinions as this Monix (it has the Amazon recommendation label and an average rating of 4.3 stars among more than 2,600 buyers).

A set with three non-stick forged aluminum pans, in three different sizes -20.24 and 28 centimeters-, with a super elegant and retro rose gold finish that is suitable for all types of cookers (including induction). We can find them reduced today for only 75 36.99 euros.





Monix M740040 Copper – Set of 3 Copper Effect Pans, Non-stick Forged Aluminum with Titanium Particles, Suitable for All Types of Cookers including Induction, 20-24-28 cm

A Crock-Pot Slow Cooker

If our private chef is a lifelong lover of cooking and enjoys a good traditional stew, this Crock-pot is sure to love him. It is a manual slow cooker With two power levels, made of red ceramic that allows it to be used in the oven and has a dishwasher-safe glass lid.

Its capacity is small – ideal for those who live alone or as a couple – specifically 3.5 liters and we can find it very low today on Amazon for 69.90 39.90 euros.





Crock-Pot SCV400RD Slow Cooker, 210 W, 3.5 liter, Stainless Steel, Red

An oil-free fryer or air fryer

Oil-free fryers have become a very popular object of desire, especially for those who want to start cooking in a healthy way, with as little fat as possible but don’t want to give up anything.

At Amazon today we find an elegant Cosori in a matte black finish, with a 4.7-liter capacity, LED display, 9 different programs and up to 30 recipes. But what makes this deep fryer special is its Air Whisper technology that reduces noise below 55dB. We find it lowered today by 129.99 109.99 euros.





COSORI 4.7L Oil Free Fryer, Hot Air Fryer with Patented Air Whisper Technology for Silence, Air Fryer with 30 Recipes in Spanish and 9 Programs, LED Touch Screen

A Moulinex glass blender

A glass blender is always a success, especially if the person in question is a lover of creams or fruit and vegetable smoothies. In this case we sign a super nice model with a retro aesthetic that is also quite powerful and signed by Moulinex.

The blender has four stainless steel blades, 600W and two speeds, making it suitable for crushing ice (perfect for preparing smoothies). The jug has a capacity of 1.25 liters and we find it lowered by 44.99 36.99 euros.





Moulinex Blendforce glass blender LM420510 – 600 W glass blender, 4 stainless steel blades, 2 speeds, easy cleaning and 1.25 L plastic jug, suitable for ice, red

A Roner or Sous Vide KitchenBoss

If we talk about an authentic Masterchef, a Roner or Sous vide can be a real success, especially if you enjoy experimenting in the kitchen. We are talking about a utensil to cook with precision with which you could perfectly adjust times and temperature so that the food -which you would cook packaged so as not to come into direct contact with water- obtain a texture that would otherwise be impossible, in addition to maintaining smells and flavors (since they are cooked in their own juice).





In Amazon today we find reduced this KitchenBoss made of aluminum and with control panel easy to use to be able to handle the entire process precisely for just 199.99 135.99 euros.

