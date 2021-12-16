First official poster for the Uncharted movie!

There are still a couple more months until the movie of Uncharted, and although it seems that Sony He is not yet ready to show us a new trailer, what we do have is a look at his first official poster, which shows us the characters of the feature film in much greater detail.

As you can see, we have both Tom holland like Mark Wahlberg at the front with their respective characters, but we still don’t see Sully without his classic mustache. Nate It still looks more like their version of the games, but fans are still not 100 percent convinced.

In related news, we already have the first details about the Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection and here you can meet them.

The movie of Uncharted hits theaters on February 18, 2022.

Editor’s note: I am a little concerned that this movie is not going to be more than a mix of all video games without contributing absolutely anything to the universe created by Naughty Dog. As long as the action is good, maybe we can ignore everything else.

Via: Fandango