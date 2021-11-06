The third season The Boys, which unfortunately will wait until the first half of 2022, is one of the most anticipated series today. To keep the huge expectation alive, from Amazon Prime they have been sharing more details and teasers in recent months. However, none have been as relevant as today. The platform shared the first image of Crimson Countess, the new superheroine of The Boys.

Crimson Countess will be played by Laurie Holden, whom you may know from playing Andrea Harrison in The walking dead. His character, unsurprisingly, will also be a villain in season 3 of The Boys. At least in the comics, Countess is part of Payback, another superhero group that is seen as the second most popular behind The Seven. Its members are considered a parody of Marvel’s Avengers.

It is worth mentioning that Crimson Countess has had two versions. The first existed during World War II, where he fought against the Nazis before losing his life. The other variant, which is what we will see in the next episodes of The Boys, has enmity with the gang members. In the comics even tried to assassinate Hughie and later Billy Butcher. We do not know if the narrative will remain intact in the Amazon production.

It is important to mention that season 3 of The Boys It won’t just introduce Crimson Countess. In the past we let you know that actors Sean Patrick Flanery, Nick Wechsler and Miles Gaston Villanueva joined the cast. They will have the papers of Gunpowder, Blue Hawk and Supersonic, respectively. Another ‘sup’ that will appear will be Soldier Boy, whose interpretation is the responsibility of Jensen Ackles.

Amazon’s original plan was to release the new episodes of The Boys later this year. Nevertheless, COVID-19 impaired filming, so it was necessary to postpone the project schedule. The good news is that season 3 it already completed its filming last September, so they are currently in the post-production stage. Surely it will not take long to know the release date.