Find out about the companies that received the Terra Carta seal from Prince Charles

As a result of the call for the 100 most sustainable global corporations of Corporate Knights listed on the stock exchange and of the active members of the working groups of the Royal Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI), the 45 companies of the inaugural Terra Carta seal were revealed of 2021.

The following global corporations were awarded this year’s Terra Carta seal in recognition of their commitment and drive towards creating genuinely sustainable markets.

In other words, the 45 companies that received the Terra Carta seal have credible transition roadmaps, backed by globally recognized scientific metrics to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier.

The list of recipients of the inaugural annual seal are: Acciona, AkzoNobel, Amazon, Arcelik, AstraZeneca, Atlántica, Santander, Bank of America, Brambles, BT, City Developements Limited, Cogeco, Credit Suisse, Cummins, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, HSBC, Iberdrola, IBM, Inditex, Johnson Controls, L’Oreal, MC, Metso, Nab, Natura, Nordea, Novo Nordisk, Novoizymes, Orsted, Pepsico, Prologis, Salesforce, SAP, Siemens Energy, Sims Limited, Stantec, Tech Mahindra, Telus, Tesco, Trane, TSMC, Unilever and Xerox, indicates the SMI website.

The winners come from all over the world and cover a range of sectors such as beauty, fashion, retail and technology, and “were recognized for their serious commitment to a sustainable future, and that they place nature, people and the planet in the right place. heart of the economy. We all need to make changes if we want to preserve the planet for our children and grandchildren, and these companies are committed to making it easier for everyone to do so, ”said Prince Charles at the presentation of the awards.

The Terra Carta stamp was designed by Sir Jony Ive

It is worth saying that the design of the Terra Carta seal was the first design project commissioned by SMI, and it emerged from the creative studio of former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive, LoveFrom.

It is known that Ive himself spearheaded the design of the Terra Carta seal (which means letter of the earth), which depicts intricate illustrations of flora and fauna to reflect the letter’s desire to “bring people and the planet together, granting fundamental rights and value to nature ”.

The stamp is adorned with features of nature such as ladybugs, bees, monarch butterflies, birds, ferns, magnolias, and oak leaves, among other details.

In this sense, Ive said in statements that “instead of serving as superficial adornments, natural motifs gently take control of the image and are what give life to the design.”

The design is completed with the motto of Terra Carta, “concordiae naturae, hominum et planete” (for the harmony of nature, people and the planet), which encloses the circular seal.

Like the brand that brought it to life, the Terra Carta is written with the font of LoveFrom itself, that the studio has reserved for special projects.

“We thought we’d use this typeface for our friends,” says Ive, whose team spent two years developing the LoveFrom Serif typeface, bespoke.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to take advantage of a few years of work around Terra Carta, and I think the idea works quite well,” concluded the iPhone designer.

Sir Jony Ive and Prince Charles. Photo: Twitter @TheSMI.

* This note was originally published on November 5, 2021.

