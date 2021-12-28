COVID-19 has affected countless activities since the pandemic broke out, and video game development has been no exception. Bad news for fans of Final fantasy is that the new installment of the legendary RPG franchise has been delayed until further notice. According to Square Enix, we will just have more news from Final Fantasy XVI in the spring of 2022, but without further details.

In a published statement On twitter with the signature of Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, the developer studio apologized for the delay and blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for causing it. Apparently the problem does not have to do specifically with the current increase in cases, but with logistical problems that have resulted throughout 2021.

“When we last spoke, I promised that I would have more information on Final Fantasy XVI by the end of 2021. However, I regret to inform you that I will not be able to fulfill that promise, as the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic have delayed almost half a year the game development, “Yoshida explained.

According to the producer of Final Fantasy XVI, the decision to have developers work from home during the bulk of the pandemic has been a direct blow to the project’s evolution times. In fact, it has not only caused delays in deliveries, but also the cancellation of them in some extreme cases. However, at Square Enix They expect the impact to be minimized by the end of the year, after dedicating almost all of this year to solving the problems caused by the coronavirus.

When is it expected to arrive Final Fantasy XVI, then?

The million dollar question in this story does not yet have a specific answer, but its sights are set on the spring of 2022, as we already discussed. As Yoshida explained, by then they plan to make their next “big reveal”, although without giving more information about a real arrival date. They have only mentioned that they seek to generate enthusiasm for the “eventual launch” of Final Fantasy XVI.

Logically, the new plans will be subject to what continues to happen with the COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the world. The advance of the Omicron variant is leading several countries to incorporate new restrictions, and this could affect the plans not only of Square Enix, but of any other company (whether or not in the same category).

When it finally reaches users, Final Fantasy XVI will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 5. The game’s story will take place in Valisthea, a land with medieval overtones that is divided into six factions. The protagonist of the story will be Clive Rosfield, who must protect his brother Joshua and face a story with tragic and revengeful overtones.

For now, we’ll have to keep waiting to see Square Enix’s new action RPG. If the study delivers on its promise to provide new data in spring 2022, maybe we can get excited about knowing more about Final Fantasy XVI at E3 next year.