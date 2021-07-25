FIFA 22 will not have a free next-gen update

Unlike last year’s delivery, FIFA 22 will not have a free update for new consoles. EA has confirmed that if you buy the version of PS4 or Xbox One in the hopes of eventually getting your next-gen console and upgrading your copy at no cost, then you’ll have to pay for the Ultimate Edition.

That’s right, this update is only available to owners of the Ultimate Edition, that has a cost of $ 99 dollars in digital platforms. That is, you will have to pay an additional $ 30 for the next-gen upgrade. As I told you before, FIFA 21 it did offer this option for free.

To recap, the standard version of FIFA 22 on PS4 or Xbox One does not give you access to the version of PS5 or Series X | S. Same case with the standard version of the new consoles. If you want to get both versions separately, then you will have to invest $ 99 dollars in the Ultimate Edition. Sure, it’s always possible to play FIFA 22 backwards compatible, but that will not give you the exclusive news of the new generation.

FIFA 22 will debut on October 1 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.

Source: EA

